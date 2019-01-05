Ex-Arkansas deputy surrenders after hours-long standoff

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a former Arkansas sheriff's deputy has surrendered after barricading himself with a rifle inside a sheriff's office, prompting an evacuation and heavy response by law enforcement.

Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said in a statement that 46-year-old Jeffery Todd Maxey of Heber Springs entered the building Friday and then barricaded himself inside a bathroom off the lobby.

Brown says Maxey threatened to shoot himself or anyone who attempted to take him into custody.

He surrendered after about four hours of negotiations and taken into custody. Maxey is a former Cleburne County deputy.

The incident affected operations at the adjacent county courthouse but not the county jail, which is part of the same complex.

No injuries were reported.

It's not immediately clear what prompted the suspect to barricade himself.