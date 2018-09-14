‘Evolution of Television News’ on tap

Kent Memorial Library will program about “The Evolution of Television News as I Lived It” Sept. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Resident Ricky Levy entered the world of television in 1950 and had a career that spanned 60-plus years.

During that time, TV news changed from a reliable source of information to what it is today.

Levy’s first foray into broadcasting started at CBS News and in the mailroom at CBS.

His background also includes positions as general sales manager at TV stations in Columbus, Ohio, and New Orleans, La.

He was among a handful of people to start Television Program Enterprises (TPE) in 1980 and helped launch “Solid Gold,” “Entertainment Tonight,” “ Star Search,” and “Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous” to the advertising and broadcasting communities.

Levy joined King World Productions in 1984 to found Camelot Entertainment Sales, the highly successful barter advertising company at that time, launching “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy,” and “OPRAH.”

Later, he ran several barter sales organizations, all of which he formed.

For more information and registration, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761.