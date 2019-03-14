Evers says tax increases would be 'small' in his budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is downplaying how much taxes may ultimately go up in the state budget he proposed that's calling for more than $1 billion in tax hikes.

Evers said on WTMJ radio on Thursday that there "may be some small tax increases," but he views that as being "pretty close" to meeting his campaign promise not to raise taxes.

Evers' budget released last week includes about $688 million in tax increases, most of which comes from doing away with a capital gains exemption primarily used by higher income people. He's also seeking more than $600 million from a higher gas tax and vehicle registration fees.

Evers says he believes Republicans who control the Legislature can work with him to reach consensus.

He says, "I have no animosity but I also understand the need to huff and puff and that happens on both sides."