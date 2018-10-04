Events to celebrate film festival

The 2018 Greater New Milford Film Festival is underway and will include several more offerings.

Tickets can be purchased or reserved for all events shown at Bank Street Theater online at BankStreetTheater.com (under “tickets & times”) or at the theater’s box office.

Events will be held at the theater, unless otherwise noted.

Offerings will include a screening of “Fanatic Heart: The Story So Far of Black 47” Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m., followed by a Q&A with band member Joe Burcaw, at The Makery (free); a screening of Greater New Milford shorts Oct. 6 at noon, followed by visits with most of the participating short film filmmakers (free); and the Manhattan Short Film Festival Oct. 7 at noon, followed by a closing reception at Lucia ($15).