Events slated by Roxbury Land Trust

The Roxbury Land Trust will sponsor two free programs in the coming days.

RLT Executive Director Ann Astarita will lead the Orzech Earth Day Walk at Orzech Preserve April 22 at 2 p.m.

Participants will meet at the Botsford Road trail entrance and walk to Volunteers Bridge and back, with a loop around the Orzech Pond.

Lepidoptirist Victor DeMasi will present a slide show presentation, “Butterflies in My Backyard,” April 29 at 4 p.m. at Roxbury town hall on Route 67.

The presentation will feature both rare and common species of butterflies during DeMasi’s 40-year stewardship of the property.

He will explain life histories of some species and how a butterfly garden promotes diversity among them, as well as how climate change and invasive plant species affect butterflies.

DeMasi is a wetland conservation officer in Redding and a curatorial affiliate at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History in New Haven

For more information, call 860-350-4148.