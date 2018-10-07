Events set for youth with special needs

The New Milford Youth Agency will offer a variety of programs for children and teens with special needs, and their friends and families, in the coming weeks.

Offerings will include a community service day for students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades Oct. 5 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Pratt Nature Center on Papermill Road; pick-up basketball for students in ninth through twelfth grade Oct. 5 from noon to 2 p.m. at John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road; a family, guided nature walk, with the help of Steven Morris and other friends, Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. at Sunny Valley Farm (bring water, snacks and camera); a Halloween costume party for all school-aged children Oct. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Maxx on Railroad Street; a teddy bear picnic for children in grades K-3 Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Youth Agency at the JPCC; and a family hike Nov. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the train tunnel at Steep Rock Preserve in Washington.

Registration is required by calling the Youth Agency at 860-210-2030.