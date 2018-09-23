Events planned at local arts center

The Merryall Center for the Arts in New Milford will offer piano music by At Once with Yalin Chi and Steven Beck Sept. 22; American folk music sing-along Sept. 28; and a Gaelic and Irish night with Caroline Bennett and Susan Reid Bozso Sept. 29.

The center now offers a dinner option before its Saturday performances. Joe LaNoce, who has decades of experience in New York-area fine-dining restaurants, will bring his food truck to the center, providing a fixed-price, pre-set menu.

Patrons are invited to dine on the West Aspetuck River at 6:30 p.m. before the 8 p.m. shows at the center (www.MerryallCenter.org) at 8 Chapel Hill Road.