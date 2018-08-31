Events planned at local arts center

The Merryall Center for the Arts in New Milford will offer a variety of events in the coming weeks.

Future programs will include a John Denver tribute with Nancy Walsh and Rob Brereton Aug. 31; a Labor Day road rally, bike tour and 5K with music Sept. 1; Three Men with Guitars featuring Mitch Katz, Doug Mahard and Bruce Wheeler Sept. 7; traditional Klezmer music with T-Klez Sept. 8; square dancing Sept. 14; a songwriting workshop, dinner and concert with Don Lowe Sept. 15; piano music by At Once with Yalin Chi and Steven Beck Sept. 22; American folk music sing-along Sept. 28; and a Gaelic and Irish night with Caroline Bennett and Susan Reid Bozso Sept. 29.

The center is now offering a dinner option before its Saturday performances. Joe LaNoce, who has decades of experience in New York-area fine-dining restaurants, will bring his food truck to the center, providing a fixed-price, pre-set menu. Patrons are invited to dine on the West Aspetuck River at 6:30 p.m. before the 8 p.m. shows.