Events planned at local arts center

The Merryall Center for the Arts in New Milford will offer a variety of events in the coming weeks.

Future programs will include blues night with Dean Snellback and Phil Spillane Aug. 17; a songwriting workshop, dinner and concert with Al Burgasser Aug. 18; country rock with Charm City Exiles Aug. 24; Appalachian and world music by Wild Cat Creek Aug. 25; and a John Denver tribute with Nancy Walsh and Rob Brereton Aug. 3.

In addition, a Labor Day road rally, bike tour and 5K with music Sept. 1; Three Men with Guitars featuring Mitch Katz, Doug Mahard and Bruce Wheeler Sept. 7; traditional Klezmer music with T-Klez Sept. 8; square dancing Sept. 14; a songwriting workshop, dinner and concert with Don Lowe Sept. 15; piano music by At Once with Yalin Chi and Steven Beck Sept. 22; American folk music sing-along Sept. 28; and a Gaelic and Irish night with Caroline Bennett and Susan Reid Bozso Sept. 29.

The center is now offering a dinner option before its Saturday performances

Joe LaNoce, who has decades of experience in New York-area fine-dining restaurants, will bring his food truck to the center, providing a fixed-price, pre-set menu.

Patrons are invited to dine on the West Aspetuck River at 6:30 p.m. before the 8 p.m. shows.

Memberships provide admission to any 10 performances. Ticket prices for individual performances will vary.

The Merryall Center for the Arts (www.MerryallCenter.org) at 8 Chapel Hill Road, provides entertainment, enrichment and enlightenment in the Litchfield Hills.

It receives support from the Connecticut Community Foundation and the New Milford Commission on the Arts.

For the complete schedule, ticket and membership information, visit the center’s website.