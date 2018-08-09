Events planned at local arts center

The Merryall Center for the Arts in New Milford will offer a variety of events in the coming weeks.

Future programs will include music by Song Horse featuring Chuck Cundari, Felicia Michael and Nancy Janutolo Aug. 4; square dancing Aug. 10; American folk music and dance with Atwater/Donnelly Aug. 11; blues night with Dean Snellback and Phil Spillane Aug. 17; a songwriting workshop, dinner and concert with Al Burgasser Aug. 18; country rock with Charm City Exiles Aug. 24; Appalachian and world music by Wild Cat Creek Aug. 25; and a John Denver tribute with Nancy Walsh and Rob Brereton Aug. 3.

The Merryall Center for the Arts (www.MerryallCenter.org) at 8 Chapel Hill Road, provides entertainment, enrichment and enlightenment in the Litchfield Hills.