Events planned at local arts center

The Merryall Center for the Arts in New Milford will offer a variety of events in the coming weeks.

Future programs will include LUMOS with Al Burgasser and Susanna Marker May 25; music by traditional American instruments with Greg McClure and Rob Brereton May 26; songs of Texas with Doug Matthewson and Pat Walker June 1; guitar music with Mrs. Smith June 2; gender neutral square dancing June 8; rock and roll with Susanne Sheridan June 9; music of the 1940-50s by Missy Alexander and Bill Petkanas June 15;Memberships provide admission to any 10 performances. Ticket prices for individual performances will vary.

The Merryall Center for the Arts (www.MerryallCenter.org) at 8 Chapel Hill Road, provides entertainment, enrichment and enlightenment in the Litchfield Hills.