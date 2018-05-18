Events planned at local arts center

The Merryall Center for the Arts in New Milford will offer a variety of events in the coming weeks.

Future programs will include Spiritual Sounds drums and crystal music May 18; Center Stage, a preview of upcoming concerts, May 19; LUMOS with Al Burgasser and Susanna Marker May 25; music by traditional American instruments with Greg McClure and Rob Brereton May 26; and songs of Texas with Doug Matthewson and Pat Walker June 1.

Memberships provide admission to any 10 performances. Ticket prices for individual performances will vary.

The Merryall Center for the Arts (www.MerryallCenter.org) at 8 Chapel Hill Road, provides entertainment, enrichment and enlightenment in the Litchfield Hills.