Events planned at arts center
Published 12:00 am, Friday, June 1, 2018
The Merryall Center for the Arts in New Milford will offer a variety of events in the coming weeks.
Future programs will include songs of Texas with Doug Matthewson and Pat Walker June 1; guitar music with Mrs. Smith June 2; gender neutral square dancing June 8; rock and roll with Susanne Sheridan June 9; and music of the 1940-50s by Missy Alexander and Bill Petkanas June 15.
The Merryall Center for the Arts (www.MerryallCenter.org) at 8 Chapel Hill Road, provides entertainment, enrichment and enlightenment in the Litchfield Hills.
