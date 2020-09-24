Events on tap at JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will offer a few programs in the coming weeks.

They will include a live perfromance of “Say Goodnight, Stacy,” with musical guests Gary Blu, Barbara Bock and MIke Wright, and emcee Kimberly Marcus, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. and the first annual Steve Bennett Memorial Comedy Night, featuring Jason Choi, Rich Happel, Alysia Hush, Carly Montag, Adam Muller, Bobby Sheehan, Amy Veltman, Abby Washutal and Tayler Yarish, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.

In addition, open mic night is held Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets to the comedy night are $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

For more information and RSVP, email the 9 Route 39 South center at info@jccinsherman.org or call 860-355-8050.