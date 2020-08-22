Events on tap at JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman has announced its latest happenings.

A live performance of “Say Goodnight, Stacy,” featuring Robin and Stacy-Lee Frome, will be held Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

Musical guests Beth Bonnebeau Harding, Gary Blu, Barbara Bock and Sherman Playhouse President Steve Stott. Kimberly Marcus will serve as emcee.

Open mic night continues to be offered Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m.

For more information, call the 9 Route 39 South center at 860-355-8050 or visit www.jccinsherman.org.