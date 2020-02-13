Events on tap at Deer Pond

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm in Sherman will offer several programs in the coming weeks.

They will include “Trees in Winter: Adaptations & Identification” Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; bird walks Feb. 22 and 26 from 10 a.m. to noon; and a family-friendly Eastern Bluebird walk and talk March 14 from 10 a.. to noon.

The farm is located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, including fees, and RSVP to all programs, call 860-799-4074.