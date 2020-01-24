Events on tap at Deer Pond

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm in Sherman will offer several programs in the coming weeks.

They will include a bird walks Jan. 25 and Feb. 22 and 26 from 10 a.m. to noon; “Master Naturalist Explorations Wildlife in Winter: Adaptations & Signs” Jan. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m.; a nature walk Feb. 2 from 2 to 4 p.m.; backyard birding Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to noon (at the Jewish Community Center in Sherman); and “Trees in Winter: Adaptations & Identification” Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The farm is located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, including fees, and RSVP to all programs, call 860-799-4074.