Events on tap at Deer Pond

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm in Sherman will offer several programs in the coming weeks.

They will include a bird walk July 26 at a time to be announced with Miley Bull; a sunset nature hike on western trails July 31 at 6 p.m. with Cathy Hegadorn to Kirby View; a talk, “The Power of Pollinators Tour & Talk,” with Tierney Beauregard, environmental studies and economics student at Bucknell University, Aug. 1 at 9 a.m.; an invasive plant work party Aug. 2 at 9 a.m.; a bird walk with Miley Bull Aug. 7 at 7 a.m.; a three-mile hike Aug. 13 at 8 a.m.; new volunteer training Aug. 13 at 11 a.m.; a New York bird walk with Stefan Martin Aug. 21 at 8 a.m.; and an ecology walk with Jim Arrigoni Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.

The farm is located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, including fees, and RSVP to all programs, call 860-799-4074.