Events on tap at Deer Pond

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm in Sherman will nature explorations with Deirdra Wallin June 21 at 1 p.m.; birding basics with Jim Arrigoni June 25 at 9 a.m.; and a bird walk with Miley Bull June 27 at 8 a.m.

The farm is located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, including fees, and RSVP to all programs, call 860-799-4074.