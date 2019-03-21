Events on tap at Deer Pond

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm in Sherman will offer a variety of programs in the coming weeks.

They will include an owl prowl March 29 at 6 p.m.; a Still River Greenway ecology walk March 30 at 9 a.m.; early migration walks with Miley Bull April 4, 10 and 23 at 8 a.m.; a vernal pool walk with Jim Arrigoni April 12 at 9 a.m.; invasive plant removal with Arrigoni April 26 at 2 p.m.; a spring ecology walk with Arrigoni April 30 at 5 p.m.; and volunteer appreciation day April 26 at 11 a.m.

All programs run an average of two hours and 1.5 to 2 miles. Attendees should dress for the weather and are encouraged to bring binoculars, a camera, water and walking stick.

The cost is free for members, $5 for non-members and $10 for non-member families. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The farm is located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information and RSVP to all programs, call 860-799-4074.