Events on tap at Deer Pond

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm in Sherman will offer a variety of programs in the coming weeks.

They will include an early migration bird walk with Miley Bull March 14, focusing on nests and nest boxes, at 9 a.m.; an early spring ecology walk with Jim Arrigoni March 20 at 1 p.m.; an owl prowl March 29 at 6 p.m.; and a Still River Greenway ecology walk March 30 at 9 a.m.

All programs run an average of two hours and 1.5 to 2 miles. Attendees should dress for the weather and are encouraged to bring binoculars, a camera, water and walking stick.

The cost is free for members, $5 for non-members and $10 for non-member families. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The farm is located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information and RSVP to all programs, call 860-799-4074.