Events on tap at Deer Pond

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm in Sherman will offer a variety of programs in the coming weeks.

They will include a late winter ecology walk with Jim Arrigoni, featuring a gentle 1.5-mile walk around the trails and a talk about the implications of late-winter weather on species as variable as Sugar Maples to Spotted Salamanders, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m.; winter bird walks with Miley Bull Feb. 6 and 14 at 9 a.m. and Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.; and a full moon owl prowl with Jim Arrigoni and Stefan Martin, which will include a discussion of the characteristics and ecology of different owl species, the challenges they face in winter, and the ethics of birdwatching in the era of birding apps and Bluetooth speakers, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.

All programs run an average of two hours and 1.5 to 2 miles. Attendees should dress for the weather and are encouraged to bring binoculars, a camera, water and walking stick.

The cost is free for members, $5 for non-members and $10 for non-member families. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The farm is located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road.

For more information and RSVP to all programs, call 860-799-4074.