Events on tap at Deer Pond

Deer Pond in Sherman will offer a variety of programs in the coming weeks.

Registration is required for all programs by visiting www.ctaudubon.org or by calling the office, located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road, at 860-799-4074.

Offerings will include a fall foliage bird walk with Miley Bull Oct. 3, 11, 19 and 31 at 8 a.m.; a private hike with the Litchfield Hills Audubon Society Oct. 19 at 9 a.m.; children’s story time, featuring a reading of “Flute’s Journey: The Life of a Wood Thrush,” and walk Oct. 14 at 1 p.m.; birding basics with Jim Arrigoni Oct. 14 at 2:30 p.m.; a nature hike with Jim Arrigoni Oct. 16 at 4 p.m.; a CAS annual meeting in New London Oct. 20 at 3 p.m.; the 22nd annual celebration of Great Swamp Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Christ Church in Pawling, N.Y.; photography fun with wildlife photographers Brian Bennett, Sharon Cuartero and Rich Stone Oct. 21 at 1 p.m.; an autumn ecology walk with Jim Arrigoni Oct. 24 at 4 p.m.

Programs will be held at Deer Pond, unless otherwise noted.