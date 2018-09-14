Events on tap at Deer Pond

Numerous activities are scheduled at Deer Pond in Sherman in the coming days.

Reservations required for all programs (https://www.ctaudubon.org/deer-pond-farm-programs-classes/).

Offerings will include a private hike with Candlewood Valley Regional Land Trust Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.; an early morning bird walk with Miley Bull Sept. 20 and 28 at 8 a.m.; a nature hike with Jim Arrigoni Sept. 21 at 4:30 p.m.; and an autumnal equinox tree walk Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.

In addition, Deer Pond will offer information at the New Milford Garden Club’s gardening show Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at John Pettibone Community Center in New Milford.

Deer Pond is located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road.

For more information and potential fees, visit the website or call 860-799-4074.