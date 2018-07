Events on tap at Deer Pond

Deer Pond on Wakeman Hill Road in Sherman will offer a variety of programs in the coming days.

They will include a hike July 17 from 9 a.m. to noon; an early morning bird walk July 20 at 8 a.m., July 25 at 8 a.m. and July 31 at 8 a.m. ; and a family friendly walk July 28 at 10 a.m.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-5074.