Events on tap at Deer Pond

Deer Pond in Sherman will offer a variety of programs in the coming weeks.

Offerings will include a summer bird count June 16 at 8 a.m.; “Birds and Pollinators: What’s the Connection?” June 16 at 11 a.m; an early morning bird walk with Miley Bull, senior director of science and conservation for the Connecticut Audubon Society, June 21 at 8 a.m.; an invasive plant walk June 21 at 4 p.m.

Registration is required for all programs by visiting www.ctaudubon.org/deer-pond-farm-programs-classes/

Deer Pond is located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-799-4074.