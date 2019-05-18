Event to welcome peacocks to park

Harrybrooke Park & Harden House Museum in New Milford will celebrate the return of the peacocks to the park with a welcome home ceremony May 19 at 10 a.m.

The ceremony, led by Mayor Pete Bass, will celebrate the arrival of the park’s new peafowl, Frank and Liz - named for the late Frank and Elizabeth Harden, who gifted their estate as a park to the people of New Milford.

For more information, visit www.Harrybrookepark.org or call 860-799-6520.