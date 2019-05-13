https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Event-to-welcome-peacocks-to-park-13826800.php
Event to welcome peacocks to park
Harrybrooke Park & Harden House Museum in New Milford will celebrate the return of the peacocks to the park with a welcome home ceremony May 19 at 10 a.m.
The ceremony, led by Mayor Pete Bass, will celebrate the arrival of the park’s new peafowl, Frank and Liz - named for the late Frank and Elizabeth Harden, who gifted their estate as a park to the people of New Milford.
For more information, visit www.Harrybrookepark.org or call 860-799-6520.
