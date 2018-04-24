Event to showcase local artwork

The Smithy Store at the Loft Gallery in New Preston will play host to a local maker’s market May 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The pop-up market at the 10 Main St. gallery will feature handcrafted goods made by local artisans, including whimsical pottery by Amy Brenner, letterpress stationary by Saltbox Press, ceramic beaded jewelry by Green Fire Pottery, hand-thrown garden pots and sculpture by Pots & Paints, small folk paintings by Claudia Wood Rahm, and leather handbags and accessories by Emeny Leather.

Live music with jazz guitar duo Bentley and Brian will be offered on the patio, and Plum Brook artisanal chocolates and iced No.Six Depot tea will be served.

Plum Brook master chocolatier Pam Dorgan will be on hand to describe the creative process and inspiration behind her delicious, small-batch chocolates.