Event to celebrate Knapp House re-opening

The New Milford Historical Society & Museum will offer a grand re-opening celebration of its Knapp House and a Day of Giving April 24 from 5 to 8 p.m.

After being closed for more than two years to undergo major restoration and stabilization, the Knapp House will re-open to the public during the annual Day of Giving fundraising drive,

The Knapp House has newly renovated rooms on the first floor, including the original colonial kitchen, the toy room and the Victorian parlor and dining room.

The event coincides with the Connecticut Community Foundation’s Give Local campaign, which runs April 24-25.

Donations received through the Connecticut Community Foundation website for Give Local will be matched and money raised during this event will help fund painting the Knapp House exterior, which will complete the process of restoring the house to its original glory.

Onsite web assistance for donations available during our grand re-opening event at the 6 Aspetuck Ave. museum.

Tours will be offered and refreshments will be served.