Event to benefit homeless veterans
The sixth annual Preamble to the Ramble to benefit homeless veterans will be held May 25 at 7 p.m. in Danbury.
The event is coordinated by New Milford resident Joseph Borge.
The Adam Ezra Group, with special guest Nemes and Kali Stoddard-Imari, will perform at Molly Darcy’s at 39 Mill Plain Road.
Tickets are $20.
For more information and tickets, visit preamble6.bpt.me or call 860-938-2711.
