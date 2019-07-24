Event to benefit Pratt Center

The Marc R. Mills Memorial Fund will hold its summer event July 26 at 6 p.m. at 19 Main at 19 Main St. in New Milford.

The event, hosted by Brian Walsh of Source Construction Services, LLC and Lucia Ristorante in New Milford, will coincide with opening night of the Village Fair Days on the Green.

This year’s event will benefit The Pratt Nature Center in town, a 205-acre wildlife preserve and environmental education center.

Tickets to the event are $75 and can be purchased at the door.