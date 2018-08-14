Evansville officials back project for WWII troop ship move

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A restored World War II naval vessel will move to a more prominent location along the Ohio River in Evansville under a plan approved by city officials.

Construction is expected to start this fall on a $2.8 million project to prepare the former site of the Tropicana Evansville casino boat to become the dock site of the LST 325 troop landing ship.

Organizers say they expect the ship's 10,000 annual visitors will double with the new downtown location. The ship has been docked a few miles upriver since 2005.

The ship took part in the 1944 D-Day landings in France and was brought back to the U.S. from Greece in 2001 to be restored.

City Council members voted 8-1 Monday night in favor of the project.