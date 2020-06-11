Evans to lead meadow talk

Following social distancing guidelines, the Roxbury Land Trust will offer a virtual program with bird expert Morgan Evans June 18 at 7 p.m.

Evans will discuss creating bird and wildlife friendly meadow habitats in smaller spaces like a backyard.

Evans, the former center manager at Audubon Bent of River Nature Center, recently created a quarter-acre native meadow on his own property and will share his experience.

Celebrating its 50th year, the Roxbury Land Trust preserves over 3,700 acres of farmland, woodlands, wetlands, watercourses, and open space in Roxbury and neighboring communities.

It maintains 32 preserves with over 30 miles of hiking trails and three active farms, as well as offers a wide range of educational programs.

For more information, and to receive a link for each program, email barbara@roxburylandtrust.org.