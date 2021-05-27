European firefighters help Sri Lanka with 7-day ship fire BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI, Associated Press May 27, 2021 Updated: May 27, 2021 1:25 a.m.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — European firefighters and salvage experts have joined Sri Lankan crews battling a seven-day fire on board a container ship carrying chemicals, officials said Thursday.
The fire on board the MV X-Press Pearl, which is anchored off Sri Lanka's capital Colombo, has spread to the quarterdeck where the ship’s bridge is located, and a large number of containers have tumbled into the sea.
BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI