Ethiopian PM defends military operations in Tigray region

Ethiopian Orthodox Christians light candles and pray for peace during a church service at the Medhane Alem Cathedral in the Bole Medhanealem area of the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Ethiopia's powerful Tigray region asserts that fighter jets have bombed locations around its capital, Mekele, aiming to force the region "into submission," while Ethiopia's army says it has been forced into an "unexpected and aimless war."

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister is defending military operations against the country’s well-armed Tigray region, asserting that months of patiently trying to resolve differences have “failed” because of the regional leadership’s “criminal hubris and intransigence.”

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in a brief statement on Twitter midday Friday asserted that the military operations “have clear, limited and achievable objectives — to restore the rule of law and the constitutional order.”

Communications were cut off in the Tigray region around the time that Abiy early Wednesday announced the military’s move in response to an alleged deadly attack by Tigray forces on a military base.

Both sides issued strong statements Thursday. Ethiopia’s army said it was deploying troops from around the country to Tigray, and the Tigray leader alleged that fighter jets had bombed parts of the regional capital. “We are ready to be martyrs,” he said. Casualties have been reported on both sides.

It remains challenging to verify either side’s version of events.

Some in the international community are urgently calling for dialogue as one of Africa's most powerful and populous countries nears civil war, warning that it would be catastrophic and destabilizing for the Horn of Africa.