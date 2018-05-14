Estate planning program set in Roxbury

A program about estate planning and end-of-life health care planning will be held May 24 at 7 p.m. in Roxbury.

Mary Schinke, who has practiced law in New York and Connecticut for more than 27 years, will lead the presentation at town hall on Route 67.

The program will be sponsored by the Roxbury Council on Aging.

A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

Schinke has had her own practice in Roxbury since 2004.

She previously spent 13 years in corporate law, working with the firms White & Case and Linklaters, experiences that shaped both the sophistication of her work and her tailored approach to client service.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-0201 by May 21.