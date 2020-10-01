Escape attempt through courthouse window, into stairwell

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man who had just been told that he’d be jailed ran from a courtroom and through a first-floor window, falling into the outdoor service stairwell below it, authorities said Thursday.

Gerrell Talbert, 26, of Labadieville, was treated for injuries from the 12-foot fall, then arrested on the earlier charges plus escape and felony damage to property, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release on Thursday.

Talbert ran, chased by deputies, after Judge Steven Miller told him on Wednesday that he’d be jailed for contempt of court, Lt. Brennan Matherne, Webre's spokesman, said in an email.

Bond has not been set on the escape or damage charges, but was set at $65,250 on four warrants for contempt — “mostly relating to prior drug charges” — and a Thibodeaux City Court warrant on a charge of possessing Xanax, the news release said.