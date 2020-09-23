Eric Trump urges evangelicals to back father in Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump urged evangelicals during a visit to Arizona Wednesday to back his father because he supports religious freedom, is opposed to abortion and will back Christians' ability to speak freely.

Eric Trump addressed a crowd at the Dream City Church in Glendale, an Assemblies of God congregation that has several large facilities in metro Phoenix. The president held a rally at the church's Phoenix location in June, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eric Trump's visit was the latest in a series of recent Trump campaign events that began June 14 with a Phoenix rally by the president. That was followed by visits by Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence.

The campaign is trying to shore up support among Latinos, veterans and the religous right as polls show him in a close race with Democrat Joe Biden in the traditionally Republican state.

Eric Trump told those in attendance that the Democratic Party is behind attacks on the 1st Amendment and freedom of speech. He also said the president has been the subject of consistent attacks that God has helped him fend off.