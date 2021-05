KENT — Eric Sloane Museum at 31 Kent Cornwall Road, which has undergone renovations, is now open.

The museum houses a collection of early American tools, designed by the artist to tell a story highlighting the spirit, people, and stories of early America, an announcement said.

Visitors can see original works of art by Eric Sloane encompassing his vast portfolio including cloudscapes, pen and inks, and rural New England scenes. The Noah Blake Cabin offers the opportunity to explore what life was like in the early 19th century.

The museum will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m through Oct. 31. Adult tickets are $10 with discounted prices for seniors and youth. Active military and teachers can get in for free.

To learn more about the museum, visit portal.ct.gov/ECD-EricSloaneMuseum.