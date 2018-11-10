Erdogan: Saudi officials, others heard tapes of writer death

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says officials from Saudi Arabia, the United States, Germany, France and Britain have listened to audio recordings related to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Erdogan's comments on Saturday were the first public confirmation of the existence of recordings of the Oct. 2 killing of The Washington Post columnist at the consulate where he had gone to get papers to marry his fiancee.

Erdogan said: "They also listened to the conversations and they know."

He called on Saudi Arabia to rid itself of the "stain" by cooperating with Turkey over the investigation.

Erdogan said a 15-member team that Turkey says was sent to kill Khashoggi know who is behind the killing as well as the location of his remains.