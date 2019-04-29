Environmental justice advocate appointed for Michigan agency

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Regina Strong has been named to the newly created position of environmental justice public advocate in the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

The agency formerly was known as the Department of Environmental Quality. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer changed its name as part of a reorganization that included establishing the environmental justice advocate post.

Strong is the former Michigan director for the Sierra Club's Beyond Coal Campaign. She previously served in a variety of leadership roles, including as executive director of Community Development Advocates of Detroit.

The term "environmental justice" involves efforts to ensure that pollution doesn't disproportionately affect low-income and minority communities.