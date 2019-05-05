Environmental cleanup in Salina could cost $95 million

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials estimate it will cost $95 million to clean up pollution at the Schilling Air Force Base in Salina.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment officials discussed the cleanup with Salina residents Wednesday.

The Salina Journal reports once the state finalizes its remediation plan, the federal government and four local public entities will divide the costs of cleaning the soil and groundwater.

The pollution happened more than 50 years ago when toxic chemicals were used to clean airplanes at the base, which was operated by the U.S. Department of Defense from 1942 to 1966. Those chemicals ended up in the soil beneath the base.

After the base closed, the land was given to the Kansas Board of Regents, the local school district, the Salina Airport Authority and the city of Salina.

___

Information from: The Salina (Kan.) Journal, http://www.salina.com