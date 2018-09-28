Entries sought for photo contest

ASAP! In Washington is accepting submissions for its eighth annual Celebration of Young Photographers through Oct. 5.

Students in grades six through 12 are invited to submit a photo based on this year’s theme, “Possibilities are Boundless.”

No photography experience is necessary.

ASAP! encourages anyone in grades 6-12 with a favorite photo to submit.

Photos taken on an iPhone should be taken using HDR to ensure it meets the size requirements on the submission guidelines.

For guidelines, http://asapct.org/project/celebration-of-young-photographers/ or call 860-868-0740.

A panel of renowned artists and photographers will jury the photographs to be exhibited in a gallery style show that is free and open to the public. This year the top selected work in each age group will receive the first ever 2018 Dylan’s Wings Photography Award.

The photography event will be held Nov. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Washington town hall.

Submissions may be emailed to photos@asapct.orgon or before Oct. 5.