Entries sought for painting, photo show

The Great Hollow Photographers Club will sponsor a juried painting and photography show May 18-20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Great Hollow Nature Preserve and Ecological Research Center in New Fairfield.

The deadline to enter is April 15.

Details are available on the events calendar at GreatHollow.org.

Applications can be obtained online and by emailing artshow@greathollow.org.

The juror for paintings is Jamie Williams Grossman and the juror for photography is Christina Falise.

Artists are invited to submit up to four digital images of two-dimensional work in media include photographs, paintings, collage, and drawings.

There is no cost to submit. There will be a $15 hanging fee for each accepted work and The Great Hollow Photographers Club will retain a 25 percent commission on all works sold at the show.

This is a fundraiser for Great Hollow, so all works must be for sale.

The subject of all the works must be of nature found within Great Hollow Nature Preserve or the surrounding area.

The center is located at 225 State Route 37.