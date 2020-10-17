Entries sought for VFW essay contest

The National VFW has announced this year's themes for its high school and junior high essay contests.

The Voice of Democracy oral essay contest theme is “Is this the Country the Founders Envisioned?”

The Patriot Pen Written Essay Contest theme is “What is Patriotism to Me?”

This year’s rules and entry forms have been distributed to New Milford Public Schools. They may also be found at www.vfw.org and selecting “Community” and then “Youth and Education.”

Entries must be received at a VFW post by Oct 31.

Each year, the national VFW awards prizes totaling over $3 million to the winners of these competitions at the local, state and national levels.

All contests must be submitted to a VFW Post by the deadline to be considered for judging and forward to the next level.

For more information, call local contact Pat Brought at 860-355-0552.