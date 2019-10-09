Entries sought for VFW essay contest

The VFW Auxiliary in New Milford is accepting entries for the VFW’s high school VOD oral essay and junior high school Patriot Pen written essay.

The theme for this year is “What Makes America Great.”

Entry forms and contest rules have been distributed to local schools and can also be requested by calling 860-355-0552.

All entries must be received by a VFW post or auxiliary for judging by Nov. 1.