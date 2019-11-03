Entries sought for KAA juried photo show

The Kent Art Association Gallery is seeking photographers for the its fourth annual juried photography show, which will run Nov. 16 through Dec. 1.

The show offers cash prizes in a number of categories, including Best-in-Show.

Entries will be received Nov. 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. and Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Hanging and judging will take place the afternoon of Nov. 9.

Photographers using digital or film photography, including digital art and digitally manipulated photographs (as long as the original was taken as a photograph) are welcome to exhibit.

After being selected by a jury of peers, the two judges for this show will then choose the winning photographs in each category.

The judges for this show are Sarah Gubetta and Karin Smith.

For a prospectus and for additional information, visit www.kentart.org, email kent.art.assoc@snet.net.

The gallery at 21 South Main St. is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.kentart.org or call 860-927-3989.