Entrepreneurship, mentorship change lives in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — As a kid growing up on Springfield’s east side, William Bishop IV would go on bike rides with his friends. Together, they would often ride by Washington Park. When they reached Illini Country Club, Bishop — who is affectionately known as “Ham” — would tell his friends, one day he was going to make it inside that country club.
As the owner of Solid Ground Solutions constriction company, last month Bishop, 32, was invited to a meeting at Illini Country Club. It was his first time inside and he took the opportunity to inquire about a membership.