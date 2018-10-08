Entrepreneurs prepare locals for jobs in legal pot industry

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Entrepreneurs in Las Vegas are working to expand Nevada's marijuana industry workforce.

The Las Vegas Sun reports Budtender Fight Club, for $25, teaches locals interested in joining Nevada's legal marijuana industry the tricks and trades of the business in the hopes of helping them land jobs in the field.

Jason Sturtsman, a cannabis consultant and former manager at Las Vegas ReLeaf Dispensary, started the four-hour seminars to educate people about the benefits of working in cannabis.

Sturtsman, a former psychologist in the Clark County School District and stakeholder in downtown Las Vegas nightclub Beauty Bar, continues the classes to combat what he calls a wide range of misinformation surrounding the plant.

The seminar has been held monthly since February 2017 and has grown to include Bartender Fight Clubs in Reno and Southern California.

